REBusinessOnline

City of Grand Prairie Buys 12.3-Acre Site in Metro Dallas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Texas

GRAND PRAIRIE, TEXAS — The City of Grand Prairie, located roughly midway between Dallas and Fort Worth, has purchased a 12.3-acre site along South State Highway 161. Todd Noonan of Stream Realty Partners represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. Pat Watson-Capps of Texas Lone Star Realtors represented the buyer. Development plans have not yet been released.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

FEATURED PROPERTY
Click here to see more featured properties.
Updated daily:
How Will COVID-19 Impact the Commercial Real Estate Industry? Click here.
COVID-19 Webinars: Learn more about the CRE industry's response to the coronavirus. Sign up.
Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Featured Properties  
Conferences
Apr
29
Webinar: How to Maintain Student Housing Leasing Velocity, Despite COVID-19
May
7
Webinar: Texas Retail Reboot
May
8
Webinar: Atlanta Retail Reboot


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business