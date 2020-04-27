City of Grand Prairie Buys 12.3-Acre Site in Metro Dallas

Acquisitions, Texas

GRAND PRAIRIE, TEXAS — The City of Grand Prairie, located roughly midway between Dallas and Fort Worth, has purchased a 12.3-acre site along South State Highway 161. Todd Noonan of Stream Realty Partners represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. Pat Watson-Capps of Texas Lone Star Realtors represented the buyer. Development plans have not yet been released.