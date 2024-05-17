Friday, May 17, 2024
Guests at the new hotels within the EpicCentral entertainment district in Grand Prairie will have access to multiple adventure parks, waterfront dining venues, live concerts, playgrounds, hiking paths, green spaces and a retail complex.
City of Grand Prairie Completes Two Hilton-Branded Hotels, Convention Center

by Taylor Williams

GRAND PRAIRIE, TEXAS — The City of Grand Prairie, located roughly midway between Dallas and Fort Worth, has completed construction of two connecting Hilton-branded hotels totaling 276 rooms, as well as a new convention center. The 147-room Homewood Suites and 129-room Hilton Garden Inn are located within the 172-acre EpicCentral entertainment district and share a dual arrival lobby, reception area, lounge seating, bar and elevator lobby. Merriman Anderson Architects designed the properties, and Arch-Con Corp. served as the general contractor. Concord Hospitality will operate the hotels.

