City of Grand Prairie Completes Two Hilton-Branded Hotels, Convention Center

GRAND PRAIRIE, TEXAS — The City of Grand Prairie, located roughly midway between Dallas and Fort Worth, has completed construction of two connecting Hilton-branded hotels totaling 276 rooms, as well as a new convention center. The 147-room Homewood Suites and 129-room Hilton Garden Inn are located within the 172-acre EpicCentral entertainment district and share a dual arrival lobby, reception area, lounge seating, bar and elevator lobby. Merriman Anderson Architects designed the properties, and Arch-Con Corp. served as the general contractor. Concord Hospitality will operate the hotels.