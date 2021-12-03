REBusinessOnline

City of Grand Prairie, Concord Hospitality Break Ground on Two Hotels Totaling 276 Rooms

Posted on by in Development, Hospitality, Texas

EpicCentral-Grand-Prairie

The interior design of the new hotels at EpicCentral in Grand Prairie will feature regional influences reflecting the flora and fauna of the great North Texas prairie region.

GRAND PRAIRIE, TEXAS — The City of Grand Prairie, located roughly midway between Dallas and Fort Worth, and North Carolina-based operator Concord Hospitality have broken ground on two hotels totaling 276 rooms. The Hilton Garden Inn will total 129 rooms and will offer a restaurant, pool, fitness center and business services. The Homewood Suites will consist of 147 suites with full kitchens and multiple formats, as well as two restaurants and a convention center with a 10,000 square-foot ballroom that connects to the hotel. Merriman Anderson designed the hotels, both of which are located within the 170-acre EpicCentral mixed-use development and will connect to the existing development via walkways and two pedestrian bridges. The openings are scheduled for 2023.

