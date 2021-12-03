City of Grand Prairie, Concord Hospitality Break Ground on Two Hotels Totaling 276 Rooms
GRAND PRAIRIE, TEXAS — The City of Grand Prairie, located roughly midway between Dallas and Fort Worth, and North Carolina-based operator Concord Hospitality have broken ground on two hotels totaling 276 rooms. The Hilton Garden Inn will total 129 rooms and will offer a restaurant, pool, fitness center and business services. The Homewood Suites will consist of 147 suites with full kitchens and multiple formats, as well as two restaurants and a convention center with a 10,000 square-foot ballroom that connects to the hotel. Merriman Anderson designed the hotels, both of which are located within the 170-acre EpicCentral mixed-use development and will connect to the existing development via walkways and two pedestrian bridges. The openings are scheduled for 2023.