City of Grandview Completes $5.3M Renovation of City Hall, Police Department in Missouri

GRANDVIEW, MO. — The City of Grandview has opened its newly renovated city hall and police department. The $5.3 million renovation project was completed over the course of 10 months and marked the largest renovation from Building Up Grandview, a $21 million bond package passed in April 2022. Hoefer Welker served as the project architect, and JE Dunn was the construction manager at risk.

City hall improvements included relocating the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) to 1102 Main St. and adding offices, conference rooms, modern board chambers, updated technology and improved ADA compliance access. The police department now offers officers and detectives new locker rooms and workspaces as well as an employee kitchen and lounge. All renovation projects included in the Building Up Grandview bond package are now complete, including the Grandview DMV, which opened in February 2024, and two fire stations, which were completed in the fall.