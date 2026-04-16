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Greer Sports & Events Center will span 200,000 square feet and include nine sports courts, community spaces, concessions, exercise and wrestling spaces and administrative offices. (Rendering courtesy of the City of Greer)
CivicDevelopmentSouth CarolinaSoutheast

City of Greer Begins Vertical Construction on $100M Sports Facility in Upstate South Carolina

by John Nelson

GREER, S.C. — The City of Greer has begun vertical construction on the new Greer Sports & Events Center, a 200,000-square-foot sports and recreation facility built for everyday use and high-occupancy tournaments and events. The $100 million civic project is part of the city’s ForGreer community initiative.

Set to open in 2027, the facility will include eight full-size basketball courts with adaptable configurations for volleyball, wrestling and pickleball, as well as a separate purpose-built basketball court. Other aspects of the building will include administrative offices, flexible community spaces, an indoor walking track, concessions areas, multi-sport simulators and exercise and wrestling spaces.

The design-build team includes RMF Engineering, McMillan Pazdan Smith Architecture and Harper General Contractors.

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