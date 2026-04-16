City of Greer Begins Vertical Construction on $100M Sports Facility in Upstate South Carolina

GREER, S.C. — The City of Greer has begun vertical construction on the new Greer Sports & Events Center, a 200,000-square-foot sports and recreation facility built for everyday use and high-occupancy tournaments and events. The $100 million civic project is part of the city’s ForGreer community initiative.

Set to open in 2027, the facility will include eight full-size basketball courts with adaptable configurations for volleyball, wrestling and pickleball, as well as a separate purpose-built basketball court. Other aspects of the building will include administrative offices, flexible community spaces, an indoor walking track, concessions areas, multi-sport simulators and exercise and wrestling spaces.

The design-build team includes RMF Engineering, McMillan Pazdan Smith Architecture and Harper General Contractors.