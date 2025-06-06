City of Henderson Approves Development Plans for $50M Retail Project in Metro Las Vegas

HENDERSON, NEV. — The City of Henderson has approved development plans for The Cliff, a $50 million open-air retail and dining destination located in Henderson, roughly 15 miles outside Las Vegas.

A 100,000-square-foot office complex on the property will be redeveloped into a pedestrian-friendly, retail-oriented environment that will feature landscaped courtyards, breezeways, public art, live music and a kiosk village named “The Yard.” Serving as the gateway to the Green Valley Ranch master-planned community, The Cliff will be Henderson’s first retail development in more than 20 years.

Construction is expected to begin in October, with a grand opening scheduled for fall 2026. A partnership between San Diego-based CAST and Los Angeles-based Partners Capital will be leading the project.

Dubbed as Southern Nevada’s first “anti-mall,” the project aims to replace the traditional strip mall and big-box retail model with a walkable, community-centric gathering place.