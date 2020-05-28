City of Hope Acquires Development Site in California, Plans $1B Cancer Center Project

City of Hope's new hospital will be part of the FivePoint Gateway corporate campus in Orange County. Rendering courtesy of City of Hope.

IRVINE, CALIF. — City of Hope has acquired a 190,000-square-foot, four-story building and 11 acres of adjacent land in Irvine, located approximately 40 miles southeast of Los Angeles, for $108 million. The acquisition was part of the Duarte, California-based nonprofit medical organization’s plan to construct a $1 billion comprehensive cancer center on the site.

Located at 15161 Alton Parkway, the project will offer diagnostic imaging, screenings, precision medicine, early detection, chemotherapy, surgery and other cancer treatments. In addition, a research center for clinical trials will be located in the building. The adjacent hospital, which City of Hope plans to construct, will focus exclusively on treating and curing cancer.

The seller was Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE: FPH), a California-based owner and developer of master-planned, mixed-use communities. The property is part of Five Point’s 1 million-square-foot FivePoint Gateway corporate campus currently under development in Orange County. In addition to office space, the four-building campus will offer access to retail, entertainment venues, restaurants and the Irvine Transportation Center.

The cancer center and hospital will anchor what FivePoint and City of Hope believe will one day become a regional hub for a larger wellness campus in the heart of Irvine.

“We are ‘all in’ for the region, fulfilling a promise that will deliver pioneering research and lifesaving treatment in 21st century, next-generation, patient-centered settings,” says Annette Walker, president of City of Hope Orange County.

The development team expects to open the center in 2021.

— Alex Patton