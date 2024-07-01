City of Jacksonville Approves Incentive Package, Rezoning for 8.3-Acre PHXJAX Mixed-Use Development

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. — The Jacksonville City Council has approved a $5.5 million incentive package from the Office of Economic Development for Phoenix Arts & Innovation District (PHXJAX), an 8.3-acre mixed-use project currently underway by Future of Cities (FoC) in Jacksonville. Additionally, FoC received approval for rezoning to allow for commercial and multifamily residential uses. The developer has invested $38 million into the project.

Upon completion, the development will comprise 10 separate properties, with creative office space, artist studios, galleries, event and gathering spaces and retail and restaurant space. The first phase of development began in December 2023 with the groundbreaking for Emerald Station. Construction is also underway on Liberty Building, which will total 17,850 square feet. The buildings are scheduled for completion in the third quarter of 2024 and second quarter of 2025, respectively.

A nearby property at 2335 Market St. will serve as an outdoor market, offering green and community activity space, and PHXJAX will also include dedicated office space for the Jacksonville Small and Emerging Business (JSEB) organization.

The City of Jacksonville has also authorized a 50 percent, 15-year recaptured enhanced value (REV) grant not to exceed $1.5 million for the project.