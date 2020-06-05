City of Keller Debuts 110-Room Hampton by Hilton Hotel

Posted on by in Development, Hospitality, Texas

KELLER, TEXAS — The City of Keller, located north of Fort Worth, conducted a ribbon-cutting ceremony yesterday afternoon for the opening of a new 110-room Hampton by Hilton hotel. The property is located at 200 Town Center Lane and offers a 24-hour business center and 1,200 square feet of meeting and event space. Hotel Equities will manage the property.