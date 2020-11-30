City of Kenosha Unveils Plans for $400M Downtown Vision Project

KENOSHA, WIS. — The City of Kenosha has unveiled plans for a $400 million project known as Downtown Vision. It will include two 11-story towers to be known as the Brindisi Towers, which will feature luxury apartments and condos as well as restaurant and retail space on the ground floor. A new entertainment and performing arts center will also be built with a 1,200-seat main theater and a smaller 300-seat community theater. A gallery will be operated by the Kenosha Public Museum. The performing arts center will connect to a higher-end hotel. As part of the project, Kenosha City Hall will be relocated. The current location will be transformed into a park. A parking ramp will increase downtown parking by 356 stalls.

The Downtown Vision plan will be presented for review and recommendation to the Public Works Committee, Public Safety & Welfare Committee and Finance Committee in early December. Then it will go to the Common Council for approval with the goal of receiving final project approval by the end of the year.

The Downtown Vision project complements a recently released plan for the Uptown neighborhood with the development of Uptown Lofts, an $18 million project that will transform the former Brown National Bank building into residential and retail space.