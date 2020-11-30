REBusinessOnline

City of Kenosha Unveils Plans for $400M Downtown Vision Project

Posted on by in Development, Midwest, Mixed-Use, Wisconsin

KENOSHA, WIS. — The City of Kenosha has unveiled plans for a $400 million project known as Downtown Vision. It will include two 11-story towers to be known as the Brindisi Towers, which will feature luxury apartments and condos as well as restaurant and retail space on the ground floor. A new entertainment and performing arts center will also be built with a 1,200-seat main theater and a smaller 300-seat community theater. A gallery will be operated by the Kenosha Public Museum. The performing arts center will connect to a higher-end hotel. As part of the project, Kenosha City Hall will be relocated. The current location will be transformed into a park. A parking ramp will increase downtown parking by 356 stalls.

The Downtown Vision plan will be presented for review and recommendation to the Public Works Committee, Public Safety & Welfare Committee and Finance Committee in early December. Then it will go to the Common Council for approval with the goal of receiving final project approval by the end of the year.

The Downtown Vision project complements a recently released plan for the Uptown neighborhood with the development of Uptown Lofts, an $18 million project that will transform the former Brown National Bank building into residential and retail space.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Dec
1
Webinar: What will Denver Multifamily Activity Look Like in 2021?
Dec
2
Webinar: Marketing Strategies for Senior Living Operators — Survey Results Reveal How Customer Journey Has Changed
Dec
3
InterFace Net Lease 2020
Dec
7
Webinar: What will Salt Lake City Multifamily Activity Look Like in 2021?
Dec
8
InterFace Seniors Housing Investment, Development & Operations 2020
Dec
10
Webinar: The Future of Seniors Housing — The 2021 Outlook from a Capital Markets Perspective


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  