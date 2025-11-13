City of Memphis Acquires 600-Room Sheraton Memphis Downtown Hotel, Plans Redevelopment

MEMPHIS, TENN. — The City of Memphis has acquired the Sheraton Memphis Downtown, a 600-room hotel located at 250 N. Main St. in downtown Memphis. The seller, an undisclosed institutional hotel investment firm, and the sales price were not disclosed, though local media outlets are reporting the asset traded for $22 million. Spencer Davidson and Tim Osborne of Hunter Hotel Advisors brokered the transaction.

The city is partnering with Carlisle Development Group to overhaul and rebrand the property as Marriott Hotel Downtown Memphis. The hotel currently features 18,131 square feet of onsite meeting space, an indoor pool, fitness center and direct access via an enclosed skywalk to the 300,000-square-foot Renasant Convention Center, which recently underwent a $200 million modernization. Specific plans and construction timelines for the hotel redevelopment project were not released.