The design of the Nashua Center for the Arts merges a modern aesthetic with historic elements such as window frames and exposed brick walls.
City of Nashua Opens 53,340 SF Arts Center in New Hampshire

by Taylor Williams

NASHUA, N.H. — The City of Nashua, located in southern New Hampshire, has opened a 53,340-square-foot performing arts center, art gallery and event center in its downtown area. Boston-based ICON Architecture designed the project, which involved the demolition of an existing building on the site and the maintenance of a second structure to house the new center. The four-story venue now features a 753-seat theater, a section of which has a retractable seating system that can create a general admissions or private banquet area, as well as a communal gallery and an outdoor terrace.

