City of Orlando Approves 8.5-Acre Downtown Sports and Entertainment District

ORLANDO, FLA. — The City of Orlando has given final approval for the development of the sports and entertainment district situated on 8.5 acres adjacent to the Kia Center (formerly Amway Center), home arena of the NBA’s Orlando Magic. The co-developers, SED Development LLC, JMA Ventures LLC and Machete Group, plan to break ground on the 900,000-square-foot mixed-use project later this year. The Orlando Sentinel reports the project will cost roughly $500 million to develop.

The development will include a 260-room hotel, 270 residential units, 3,500-seat live entertainment venue, Class A offices, restaurants, shops, 1,140-space parking garage and a 1.5-acre outdoor green space. The development team expects to deliver the project by March 2027 and create approximately 3,400 jobs for the region.