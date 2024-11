PEORIA, ARIZ. — The City of Peoria, an Arizona municipal corporation, has purchased an industrial building at 10857 N. 95th Ave. in Peoria from Glez C Properties LLC for $11 million. The city will utilize the 81,060-square-foot property as a training facility for its police officers and a storage facility for its tactical vehicles. Built in 2005, the asset offers freeway access. Jeffrey Garza Walker of NAI Horizon represented the seller in the transaction.