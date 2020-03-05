City of Plainview, Hale County Near Completion of 150-Acre Industrial Project in West Texas

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Texas

PLAINVIEW, TEXAS — The City of Plainview and Hale County are nearing completion of Hale County Business Park, a 150-acre industrial development in West Texas. The rail-served site is located along the Interstate 27 corridor in Plainview, roughly midway between Amarillo and Lubbock. An official ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held on Tuesday, March 24. Western Equipment, a provider of John Deere tractors and parts, has signed a 45,000-square-foot lease as the park’s first tenant.