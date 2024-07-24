Wednesday, July 24, 2024
City of Refuge's Transformation Center will span 38,000 square feet at 1343 Joseph E. Boone Blvd. in Atlanta.
City of Refuge Breaks Ground on $15.2M Mixed-Use Center in West Atlanta

by John Nelson

ATLANTA — Nonprofit organization City of Refuge has broken ground on its Transformation Center, a new 38,000-square-foot facility at 1343 Joseph E. Boone Blvd. on Atlanta’s west side. Scheduled to open in fall 2025, the project marks the most significant initiative within the City of Refuge “Breaking Barriers. Building Momentum.” campaign, according to the organization.

Situated on the former American Legion lot near the City of Refuge campus, the $15.2 million center will comprise three stories featuring an Entrepreneurship Hub with a classroom, offices and lab; a market or grocery store; medical and mental health clinic; an onsite credit union providing financial services; and 25 multifamily residential units adjacent to the main building. The residences will include apartments in a mix of two- and three-bedroom layouts, with one four-bedroom unit. Thirteen of the units will be reserved for residents earning at or below 30 percent of the area median income (AMI).

Invest Atlanta will provide a $2 million BeltLine Tax Allocation District (TAD) grant to fund the residential component. City of Refuge has also received a $3 million federal New Market Tax Credit (NMTC) through Atlanta Emerging Markets and Capital One. The Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta and TogetherATL are also providing funding for the affordable housing component of the project.

