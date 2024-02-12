City of Round Rock to Renovate 35,000 SF Former Downtown Library Building

ROUND ROCK, TEXAS — The City of Round Rock, located north of Austin, will renovate the 35,000-square-foot former library building in the downtown area. The project team will relocate office zones toward the east side of the building to utilize existing windows and create a more public face for tenants. The project also includes a redesign of the public paseo that connects to the building. McKinney York Architects is designing the project, and Braun & Butler Construction is serving as the general contractor. Construction is scheduled to begin in May.