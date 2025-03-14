City of St. Petersburg Halts $1.3B Proposed Development for New Tampa Bay Rays Ballpark After Baseball Team Exits Project

ST. PETERSBURG, FLA. — Tampa Bay Rays owner Stuart Sternberg has announced that the Major League Baseball team will not move forward with the proposed $1.3 billion stadium in St. Petersburg, which was part of the $6.5 billion redevelopment of the Historic Gas Plant property. Sternberg cited hurricane damages and financing delays in the decision behind exiting the project. Concepts for construction of the new 30,000-seat stadium — which would anchor the broader redevelopment project — were released more than a year ago.

Under the previously approved agreement, local governments of St. Petersburg would cover roughly half the cost of the $1.3 billion stadium, while the Rays had a March 31, 2025, deadline to gain public financing for the project, including proof that they could meet their $700 million obligation, according to national media outlets.

The Rays were anticipated to play three more seasons at Tropicana Field, but damages from Hurricane Milton in October 2024 rendered Tropicana Field unplayable for the 2025 season. The Rays will now use the New York Yankees’ spring training site in Tampa as their home field this season, while the City of St. Petersburg is advancing on plans to restore Tropicana Field in time for the 2026 season.

Project plans for the overall Historic Gas Plan District remain uncertain. According to the Tampa Bay Business Journal, a local developer offered an unsolicited bid of $260 million in cash to acquire the 86-acre Tropicana Field land and stadium repairs within hours of Sternberg’s announcement.