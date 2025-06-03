City of Sugar Land Approves $12.5M for Renovation, Modernization of Downtown Commercial Center

SUGAR LAND, TEXAS — The City of Sugar Land, located southwest of Houston, has approved $12.5 million in funding for the renovation and modernization of the city’s downtown commercial center, known as Sugar Land Town Square. Under the terms of the funding agreement, Building B will receive upgrades to its communal office and amenity spaces, as well as its landscaping and streetscaping. In addition, Building H will see renovations to its entryway, lobby and signage, along with updates to the garden area and new furniture, fixtures and equipment. Sugar Land Town Square, which spans 32.8 acres and opened in 2003, is currently 73 percent leased across its office, retail and restaurant components.