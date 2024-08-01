City of Tampa Selects Skanska to Oversee $6.5B Redevelopment of Historic Gas Plant District, New Ballpark for Tampa Bay Rays

ST. PETERSBURG, FLA. — The City of Tampa has selected Skanska USA as the owner’s representative for the $6.5 billion redevelopment of the Historic Gas Plant property in St. Petersburg, including the design and construction of the new Major League Baseball stadium for the Tampa Bay Rays. The 86-acre redevelopment was announced nearly a year ago and will transform the site, which houses the Rays’ current home ballpark Tropicana Field, into an 8 million-square-foot mixed-use campus.

In addition to the new stadium, plans call for new affordable housing, hotels, offices, shops, restaurants and the new home of the Woodson African American Museum of Florida.

As the city’s owner’s representative, Skanska USA Building Inc. will provide project management services, including design reviews, project accounting, management of the redevelopment schedule, permitting assistance, onsite quality assurance, ensuring compliance with the development agreements and communication with area stakeholders.

The Pinellas County Commission approved the project on Tuesday, July 30 — the final votes needed for the plan to move forward. The St. Petersburg City Council approved plans for the ballpark and the accompanying Historic Gas Plant District development on July 18.