City of Tucker Signs 22,000 SF Lease to Consolidate City Hall, General Administration Services

Construction is expected to begin in mid-April with the City of Tucker expected to move in at the end of June.

TUCKER, GA. — The City of Tucker in metro Atlanta has signed a 22,000-square-foot lease at 1975 Lakeside Parkway to consolidate its City Hall and general administration services. The City has been operating in a 4,860-square-foot space since incorporating four years ago. Cresa Global Inc. represented the City in the lease negotiations, and Cresa’s project management team will build out the space. Construction is expected to begin in mid-April with an expected move-in date at the end of June. The new City Hall is situated 14 miles east of downtown Atlanta.