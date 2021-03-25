REBusinessOnline

City of Visalia Plans 2.5 MSF of Expansion at Industrial Park in Central California

Posted on by in California, Development, Industrial, Western

VISALIA, CALIF. — The Visalia Industrial Park (VIP) continues to grow with numerous projects underway. VIP includes a 425,000-square-foot UPS facility, a 1.3 million-square-foot fulfillment center coming online this summer and two speculative, 300,000-square-foot warehouses, one of which is pre-leased, are nearing completion.

Additionally, more than 2.5 million square feet of further industrial space is planned. Millipore Sigma established a $28 million distribution center at the park, while Sorma is planning to expand into a new location and California Dairies’ facilities have undergone expansions.

The City of Visalia has invested $152 million to expand the city’s wastewater treatment plant, creating space for another significant water user. The park offers rail access, access to State Route 99, expanded roadways and enhanced utilities.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ Walker & Dunlop
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews


Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  