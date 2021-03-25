City of Visalia Plans 2.5 MSF of Expansion at Industrial Park in Central California

VISALIA, CALIF. — The Visalia Industrial Park (VIP) continues to grow with numerous projects underway. VIP includes a 425,000-square-foot UPS facility, a 1.3 million-square-foot fulfillment center coming online this summer and two speculative, 300,000-square-foot warehouses, one of which is pre-leased, are nearing completion.

Additionally, more than 2.5 million square feet of further industrial space is planned. Millipore Sigma established a $28 million distribution center at the park, while Sorma is planning to expand into a new location and California Dairies’ facilities have undergone expansions.

The City of Visalia has invested $152 million to expand the city’s wastewater treatment plant, creating space for another significant water user. The park offers rail access, access to State Route 99, expanded roadways and enhanced utilities.