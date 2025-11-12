Wednesday, November 12, 2025
City of Waco Unveils Plans for $1.4B Downtown Redevelopment

by Taylor Williams

WACO, TEXAS — The City of Waco has unveiled plans for a $1.4 billion redevelopment of its downtown area. The project is a 12- to 20-year initiative that spans five districts and more than 100 acres along the Brazos River. Key components will include the development of a new building that will jointly house the operations of Waco City Hall and the Waco Independent School District. The plan also encompasses a new convention center, performing arts venue, town square/central events lawn, ballpark and enhanced green spaces. The first phase of the development will focus on infrastructure improvements, including floodplain remediation, water/sewer system upgrades, street enhancements and the establishment of a new public plaza.

