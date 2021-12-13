REBusinessOnline

City Office REIT Buys Terraces Building in Dallas for $133.5M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Office, Texas

DALLAS — Vancouver, British Columbia-based City Office REIT has purchased The Terraces, a 173,000-square-foot building located in the Preston Center submarket of Dallas, for $133.5 million. The property was built in 2017 and features amenities such as a fitness center, rooftop deck, full-service deli and a conference facility. At the time of sale, The Terraces was 99 percent leased to a roster of tenants with a weighted average remaining lease term of eight years. The seller was not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Dec
15
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2021: Helping Student Housing Operators Navigate the Challenges of Leasing and Turn
Jan
20
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  