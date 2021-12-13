City Office REIT Buys Terraces Building in Dallas for $133.5M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Office, Texas

DALLAS — Vancouver, British Columbia-based City Office REIT has purchased The Terraces, a 173,000-square-foot building located in the Preston Center submarket of Dallas, for $133.5 million. The property was built in 2017 and features amenities such as a fitness center, rooftop deck, full-service deli and a conference facility. At the time of sale, The Terraces was 99 percent leased to a roster of tenants with a weighted average remaining lease term of eight years. The seller was not disclosed.