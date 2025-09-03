Wednesday, September 3, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Block-23-Phoenix-AZ
Located at 101 E. Washington St. in downtown Phoenix, Block 23 offers 307,000 square feet of office space.
AcquisitionsArizonaOfficeWestern

City Office REIT Sells Six Properties in Metro Phoenix for $266M

by Amy Works

PHOENIX, CHANDLER, TEMPE AND SCOTTSDALE, ARIZ. — City Office REIT has completed the disposition of six office buildings totaling 1.2 million square feet in the Phoenix area to Southwest Value Partners for $266 million. Ben Geelan, Will Mast and Charlie von Arenstschildt of JLL Capital Markets represented the seller. Sher Hafeez, Michael Leggett, Dan Freeze and Josh Lieberman of JLL provided advisory services.

The portfolio includes:
– Block 23, a 307,000-square-foot property at 101 E. Washington St. in downtown Phoenix;
– 5090 N. 40th Street, a 173,000-square-foot asset at 5090 N. 40th St. in Phoenix’s Camelback corridor;
– SanTan, a 267,000-square-foot asset in Chandler;
– Papago Tech, a 163,000-square-foot property at 1600-1700 N. Desert Drive in Tempe;
– The Quad, a 163,000-square-foot building at 6200-6390 E. Thomas Road in Scottsdale;
– Camelback Square, a 174,000-square-foot building at 6991 E. Camelback Road in Scottsdale.

You may also like

JLL Arranges Acquisition Financing for 227,064 SF Office Building...

IPA Arranges Sale of 368-Unit CIRC Tucson Apartment...

Kimco Realty, Bozzuto Break Ground on 214-Unit Multifamily...

TMG Partners, Bridges Capital Acquire 80,000 SF Office...

Hunter Hotel Advisors Brokers Sale of 126-Room Hyatt...

Matthews Brokers Sale of 98-Unit Single-Family Rental Complex...

Realterm Buys 94,089 SF Warehouse Near Will Rogers...

Finial Group Negotiates Sale of 31,113 SF Shopping...

Avison Young Negotiates $4.5M Sale of Boutique Office...