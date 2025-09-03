City Office REIT Sells Six Properties in Metro Phoenix for $266M

PHOENIX, CHANDLER, TEMPE AND SCOTTSDALE, ARIZ. — City Office REIT has completed the disposition of six office buildings totaling 1.2 million square feet in the Phoenix area to Southwest Value Partners for $266 million. Ben Geelan, Will Mast and Charlie von Arenstschildt of JLL Capital Markets represented the seller. Sher Hafeez, Michael Leggett, Dan Freeze and Josh Lieberman of JLL provided advisory services.

The portfolio includes:

– Block 23, a 307,000-square-foot property at 101 E. Washington St. in downtown Phoenix;

– 5090 N. 40th Street, a 173,000-square-foot asset at 5090 N. 40th St. in Phoenix’s Camelback corridor;

– SanTan, a 267,000-square-foot asset in Chandler;

– Papago Tech, a 163,000-square-foot property at 1600-1700 N. Desert Drive in Tempe;

– The Quad, a 163,000-square-foot building at 6200-6390 E. Thomas Road in Scottsdale;

– Camelback Square, a 174,000-square-foot building at 6991 E. Camelback Road in Scottsdale.