CityPickle to Open 37,000 SF Venue at 1501 Broadway in Midtown Manhattan

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Pickleball concept CityPickle will open a 37,000-square-foot venue at 1501 Broadway in the Times Square area of Midtown Manhattan. The space will be located on the eighth floor of the 885,000-square-foot tower, which is known locally as the Paramount Building due to its original construction as the home of Paramount Pictures. The venue will feature seven courts, a bar and restaurant, lounge and event space and locker rooms. The space will also serve as CityPickle’s new corporate headquarters office. The opening is scheduled for the fall.

