CityRow to Open First Texas Fitness Studio in Allen

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, Retail, Texas

CITYROW Allen will feature personal instructors leading 50-minutes classes that utilize water-based rowing machines and weighted strength training.

ALLEN, TEXAS — CityRow, a boutique fitness concept based in New York, plans to open its first Texas studio at 1314 W. McDermott Drive in Allen. Set to open on Feb. 8, CityRow Allen will feature personal instructors leading 50-minute classes that utilize water-based rowing machines and weighted strength training. David Regelean is the owner of CityRow Allen. The studio will be situated within McDermott Towne Crossing, a Kroger-anchored shopping center.

