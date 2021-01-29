REBusinessOnline

CitySquare to Develop Affordable Housing Property in Dallas Using Shipping Containers

Construction of the Lomax Container Housing Project in Dallas is expected to begin during the first quarter.

DALLAS — Nonprofit organization CitySquare Housing will develop the Lomax Container Housing Project, an endeavor that will convert old shipping containers into affordable housing for Dallas residents. Construction of the project, which will be located at the intersection of S. Malcolm X Boulevard and Louise Avenue on the city’s southeast side, is expected to begin during the first quarter. Units will average 300 square feet and will be reserved for renters earning 60 percent or less of the area median income. Dallas-based Merriman Anderson/Architects designed the project.

