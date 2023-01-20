REBusinessOnline

CityStreet Residential Opens 165-Site RV Park in South Houston

Posted on by in Development, Hospitality, Texas

HOUSTON — Locally based multifamily developer CityStreet Residential has opened a 165-site RV park near Texas Medical Center in Houston. Jetstream RV Resort at The Med Center spans 15 acres at 2919 W. Orem Drive, about 10 miles south of the downtown area. Amenities include a pool, clubhouse, outdoor grilling and dining areas, fitness center, business center, beer garden, putting green, dog wash, shuffleboard courts, onsite laundry facilities and a playground.

