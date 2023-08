GEORGETOWN, TEXAS — Houston-based owner-operator CityStreet Residential Partners has purchased Stone Oak Ranch RV Resort, a 224-site property located north of Austin in Georgetown. The Boterra Group originally constructed the park in October 2020. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, dog park, playground, pickleball courts and onsite laundry facilities. CityStreet plans to rebrand the property under its Jetstream umbrella and develop an additional 200 sites.