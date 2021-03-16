Cityview Acquires Interest in 350-Unit DECO Apartments in Denver

DENVER — Cityview has purchased Dinerstein Cos.’ interest in DECO, an apartment community located in the University Park region of Denver. A transit-oriented property with immediate access to light rail, the five-story development offers 350 units in a range of open floor plans. The property originally opened for leasing in fourth-quarter 2019.

Westhome, Cityview’s property management division, manages the asset. Terms of the acquisition were not released.

Situated on 3.5 acres, the property features a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans with to up 11-foot ceilings, vinyl wood flooring, stainless steel appliances, in-unit washers/dryers, designer cabinetry, quartz countertops, dual vanity baths, walk-in closets and keyless door entry.

Community amenities include an on-site ski simulator and gear lounge equipped with ski and boot lockers, as well as space for snowboards, mountain bikes and kayaks; and a rooftop deck with outdoor seating, a fireplace, television, drink ledge and ski gondola.

Additional amenities include a dog park and spa; business center with coffee bar and two-sided fireplace; co-working area with individual conference rooms; workstations; a library; mail room with automated package retrieval system; club room with commercial kitchen; and a fitness center with cardio and weight equipment, massage room and contactless digital yoga/spin/Pilates instruction.

The property also features a resort-style pool with soaking shelf, private cabana area, hot tub, outdoor firepit and poolside lounge with covered seating and bar area.

The development team included Cuningham Group served as architect, Shaw Construction as general contracting and KAI as interior designer.