Cityview Breaks Ground on 123-Unit Mixed-Use Community in Mid-City Los Angeles

Located in Mid-City Los Angeles, 5935 Pico will feature 123 apartments, 3,340 square feet of retail space and two levels of subterranean parking.

LOS ANGELES — Ciytview, a multifamily investment management and development firm, has started construction of 5935 Pico, a mixed-use community adjacent to the Carthay Square neighborhood in Mid-City Los Angeles.

Slated for completion in fourth-quarter 2022, the seven-story property will feature 123 multifamily units including 13 affordable apartments, 3,340 square feet of retail space and two levels of subterranean parking. The community will offer 27 studio, 75 one-bedroom and 21 two-bedroom floor plans, all featuring stainless steel appliances, Nest thermostats, vinyl flooring, quartz countertops and in-unit washers/dryers.

Community amenities will include a rooftop pool and spa, barbecue areas, dog lawn, tables with firepits, screening projector, outdoor fitness lawn, fitness center, leasing office, club room, lobby and mail room.

Cityview purchased the site, which previously housed a shopping center, from AMREAL 5935 Pico Investors LLC in January 2019.

The development team includes WPIC Construction, Togawa Smith Martin, Nadia Geller Designs and Labib Funk + Associates.