Cityview Buys 130-Unit Tralee Village Apartments in Dublin, California

DUBLIN, CALIF. — Cityview has acquired Tralee Village Apartments, a multifamily property located at 6599 Dublin Blvd. in the East Bay city of Dublin. The price and seller were not disclosed.

The three-story property offers 130 apartments and more than 30,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space, including eateries and service-focused shops.

Originally built in 2011, the community offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans featuring open-concept layouts, in-unit washers/dryers, granite countertops, USB outlet ports, modern custom-wood cabinetry in two styles, central heat and air, large closets, nine-foot ceiling heights and stainless steel appliances. Select units also feature vaulted ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows and large balconies.

Community amenities include ground-floor retail space, a resort-style pool and spa, high-end fitness center, clubhouse, business center, courtyard and barbecue areas, playground, parcel lockers, bike storage and ample garage parking.

Cityview plans to implement a comprehensive renovation program for the community, including new unit flooring, lighting, kitchen and bathroom countertops and accessories.

Jason Parr of Berkadia brokered the transaction. Westhome, an affiliate of Cityview, will serve as the property manager.