Friday, October 20, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
The-Parker-Los-Angeles-CA
The Parker in West Los Angeles features 123 apartments and 4,000 square feet of retail space.
CaliforniaDevelopmentMultifamilyWestern

Cityview Completes 123-Unit The Parker Multifamily Project in West Los Angeles

by Amy Works

LOS ANGELES — Cityview has completed The Parker, an apartment property in the Pico-Robertson community of West Los Angeles. The transit-oriented development features 123 studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments, including 13 affordable units, and 4,000 square feet of retail space.

Located at 5935 W. Pico Blvd., The Parker also offers a rooftop pool courtyard with daybeds, lounge chairs, firepits and landscaping; an open-air cinema with a projector and amphitheater seating; a ping pong table; lounge chairs; and festival lights.

Other community amenities include a fitness center with a yoga area, treadmills, ellipticals, stationary bikes and weights; an outdoor training deck with battle ropes, a boxing bag and rock-climbing wall; coworking space; an outdoor dining room; barbecue grilling stations; and a built-in pizza oven. The pet-friendly property also features a dog playground with agility equipment and a dog wash and spa.

Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, luxury vinyl plank flooring, smart thermostats, keyless entry and quartz countertops.

The project team included WPIC Construction, AC Martin, Nadia Geller Design and Labib Funk + Associates.

You may also like

Cronheim Mortgage Arranges $124.1M in Financing of Jersey...

KeyBank Provides $41.2M in Financing for Affordable Housing...

Ferber Co. Underway on 30-Acre Retail Redevelopment Project...

Condyne Capital Completes 220,000 SF Industrial Project in...

Pure Development, Third Street Ventures Break Ground on...

Bathhouse Signs 40,000 SF Build-to-Suit Lease in Chicago

Kidder Mathews Brokers $26.9M Sale of Seventh &...

Equipment Manufacturing Co. Sells 31,373 SF Industrial Building...

Cambridge Realty Capital Provides $15.4M Refinancing for Two...