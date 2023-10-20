Cityview Completes 123-Unit The Parker Multifamily Project in West Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES — Cityview has completed The Parker, an apartment property in the Pico-Robertson community of West Los Angeles. The transit-oriented development features 123 studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments, including 13 affordable units, and 4,000 square feet of retail space.

Located at 5935 W. Pico Blvd., The Parker also offers a rooftop pool courtyard with daybeds, lounge chairs, firepits and landscaping; an open-air cinema with a projector and amphitheater seating; a ping pong table; lounge chairs; and festival lights.

Other community amenities include a fitness center with a yoga area, treadmills, ellipticals, stationary bikes and weights; an outdoor training deck with battle ropes, a boxing bag and rock-climbing wall; coworking space; an outdoor dining room; barbecue grilling stations; and a built-in pizza oven. The pet-friendly property also features a dog playground with agility equipment and a dog wash and spa.

Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, luxury vinyl plank flooring, smart thermostats, keyless entry and quartz countertops.

The project team included WPIC Construction, AC Martin, Nadia Geller Design and Labib Funk + Associates.