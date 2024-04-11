Cityview Completes 243-Unit Belle on Bev Multifamily Project in Los Angeles’ Historic Filipinotown

LOS ANGELES — Cityview has completed Belle on Bev, a 243-unit mixed-use project in Los Angeles’ Historic Filipinotown (HiFi). Belle on Bev, originally announced in early 2023, features a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom floorplans with Latch smart home systems including keyless entry and smart thermostats, luxury vinyl flooring, turnkey Wi-Fi and in-unit washers/dryers.

The property also features 3,500 square feet of commercial space and 21 affordable housing units. Community amenities include a club room, pool courtyard and spa terrace and community garden courtyard.

Cityview partnered with AC Martin, Clark Building Group and Nadia Geller Designs on the project.