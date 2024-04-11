Thursday, April 11, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Belle-on-Bev-2024-Los-Angeles-CA
Belle on Bev in Los Angeles’ Historic Filipinotown features 243 apartments.
CaliforniaDevelopmentMultifamilyWestern

Cityview Completes 243-Unit Belle on Bev Multifamily Project in Los Angeles’ Historic Filipinotown

by Amy Works

LOS ANGELES — Cityview has completed Belle on Bev, a 243-unit mixed-use project in Los Angeles’ Historic Filipinotown (HiFi). Belle on Bev, originally announced in early 2023, features a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom floorplans with Latch smart home systems including keyless entry and smart thermostats, luxury vinyl flooring, turnkey Wi-Fi and in-unit washers/dryers.

The property also features 3,500 square feet of commercial space and 21 affordable housing units. Community amenities include a club room, pool courtyard and spa terrace and community garden courtyard.

Cityview partnered with AC Martin, Clark Building Group and Nadia Geller Designs on the project.

You may also like

Thorofare Capital Provides Loan for Refinancing of Metro...

TM Crowley, NLGCM Plan 23-Acre The Highlands at...

California Landmark Group Delivers 100-Unit Apartment Complex in...

CBRE Arranges $9.1M Sale of California Villas Multifamily...

Northcap Commercial Brokers $1.8M Sale of Statz Street...

TSB Capital Advisors Arranges Refinancing for 696-Bed Student...

Community Builders Breaks Ground on 53-Unit Affordable Housing...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $5.3M Sale of Boston...

Industrial Outdoor Ventures Completes Phase I of Spec...