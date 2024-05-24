Friday, May 24, 2024
Located in Mountain View, Calif., Elan Mountain View offers 164 apartments and 11,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space.
Cityview, Greystar Sell Elan Mountain View Mixed-Use Property in California

by Amy Works

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIF. — Cityview and Greystar have completed the disposition of Elan Mountain View, a mixed-use property at 1030 Castro St. in the Bay Area city of Mountain View. Terms of the transaction were not released.

Developed in 2018, Elan Mountain View offers 164 apartments and 11,000 square feet of fully occupied ground-floor retail space. The community features studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans with smart thermostats, keyless entry, quartz countertops, modern cabinetry, full-tile kitchen backsplashes, wood vinyl plank flooring, stainless steel appliances and full-size washers and dryers. Select units feature street-level walk-up entrances, as well as private patios and balconies.

Community amenities include a fully equipped fitness center; two-level club room with billiards table and chef’s kitchen; hammock lounge; edible garden pathway; private business center; and a courtyard with lounge seating, an outdoor kitchen, fireplaces and a fruit garden. Additionally, the property offers 164 storage units to residents and secured access parking.

Current onsite retailers include Rose International Market, Mr. Sun, Le’s Alterations, Tanya’s Hair Design and Oh! Honey Macaron.

