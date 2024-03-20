Wednesday, March 20, 2024
Portico-Oakland-CA
Located in Oakland’s Brooklyn Basin master-planned community, Portico features 378 apartments, a rooftop sky lounge, swimming pool and an outdoor courtyard with fireplaces, outdoor games and a community garden.
Cityview Opens 378-Unit Portico Multifamily Project in Oakland

by Amy Works

OAKLAND, CALIF. — Cityview has completed Portico, an apartment property located at 37 8th Ave. in Oakland’s Brooklyn Basin master-planned community.

Portico features 378 studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, as well as townhomes. The units offer a Latch smart-home system that includes keyless entry and smart thermostats; stainless steel appliances; large closets; in-unit, full-size washers/dryers; luxury vinyl plank flooring; and kitchens with fully tiled backsplashes and quartz countertops.

Community amenities include a rooftop sky lounge; resort-style pool and spa deck; and an outdoor courtyard featuring fireplaces, outdoor games and a community garden. The community’s indoor/outdoor fitness space features state-of-the-art equipment and a movement studio, while the clubhouse offers a community wine room, game room and leasing lobby lounge, as well as an outdoor pet spa and pet park.

The community also offers managed Wi-Fi throughout the community, technology-enabled workspaces and 331 parking spaces for residents and guests.

The project team includes James E. Roberts Obayashi, Webcor, AC Martin and Nadia Geller Designs.

