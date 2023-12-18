Cityview Plans 378-Unit Portico Apartment Community in Oakland, California

OAKLAND, CALIF. — Cityview is developing Portico, a 378-unit multifamily community located in an Opportunity Zone in Oakland’s Brooklyn Basin neighborhood.

Slated for completion December 2023, the eight-story project will feature studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, as well as townhomes, with more than 80 percent of the units overlooking the waterways separating Oakland from Alameda.

All units will feature stainless steel appliances, smart thermostats, large closets, air conditioning, full-sized washers/dryers, keyless entry, luxury vinyl plank flooring, and kitchens with fully tiled backsplashes and quartz countertops.

Community amenities will include 331 parking spaces for residents and guests, a rooftop sky lounge, pool and spa deck, courtyard, an outdoor pet spa, indoor and outdoor fitness areas, a movement studio, clubroom, wine cellar, game room and leasing lobby lounge. Managed Wi-Fi will be available throughout the community and a coworking space will provide private and community workspaces for residents.

Designed to meet LEED Silver standards, Portico will feature low-flow fixtures, Energy Star-certified appliances, a solar thermal system that helps provide hot water for units and energy efficient windows.

The project team includes James E. Roberts Obayashi and Webcor as general contractors, AC Martin as architect and Nadia Gellar Designs as interior designer.

Portico is located at 37 8th Ave.