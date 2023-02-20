Cityview Plans Belle on Bev Workforce Housing Project in Los Angeles

Posted on by in California, Development, Multifamily, Western

Located in Los Angeles’ Historic Filipinotown, Belle on Bev will features 243 apartments in a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans.

LOS ANGELES — Cityview has unveiled its plans to develop Belle on Bev, a 243-unit workforce housing community in Los Angeles’ Historic Filipinotown (HiFi) neighborhood. Slated for completion in the fourth quarter, the mixed-use project will feature 21 affordable units.

Belle on Bev will feature a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom floorplans with Nest thermostats, luxury vinyl flooring, Latch keyless entry, turnkey Wi-Fi, in-unit washers/dryers and two different color schemes.

Community amenities will include a resort-style pool and spa; enclosed dog park and pet wash; two rooftop decks; Korean and traditional barbecues; a gym and yoga studio that will offer cross-training equipment and fitness classes; a courtyard with an oversized fireplace; ample parking; bike storage; and an indoor/outdoor clubhouse featuring a commercial-grade kitchen.

The project team includes AC Martin, Clark Building Group and Nadia Geller Design.