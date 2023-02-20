REBusinessOnline

Cityview Plans Belle on Bev Workforce Housing Project in Los Angeles

Posted on by in California, Development, Multifamily, Western

Belle-on-Bev-Los-Angeles-CA

Located in Los Angeles’ Historic Filipinotown, Belle on Bev will features 243 apartments in a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans.

LOS ANGELES — Cityview has unveiled its plans to develop Belle on Bev, a 243-unit workforce housing community in Los Angeles’ Historic Filipinotown (HiFi) neighborhood. Slated for completion in the fourth quarter, the mixed-use project will feature 21 affordable units.

Belle on Bev will feature a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom floorplans with Nest thermostats, luxury vinyl flooring, Latch keyless entry, turnkey Wi-Fi, in-unit washers/dryers and two different color schemes.

Community amenities will include a resort-style pool and spa; enclosed dog park and pet wash; two rooftop decks; Korean and traditional barbecues; a gym and yoga studio that will offer cross-training equipment and fitness classes; a courtyard with an oversized fireplace; ample parking; bike storage; and an indoor/outdoor clubhouse featuring a commercial-grade kitchen.

The project team includes AC Martin, Clark Building Group and Nadia Geller Design.





