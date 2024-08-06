Cityview, Wagra Buy 221-Unit Silva Multifamily Project in Los Angeles’ Silver Lake Neighborhood

LOS ANGELES — Cityview and Wafra have acquired Silva, a newly constructed, Class A apartment community in the Silver Lake neighborhood of northeast Los Angeles. The seller and price were not disclosed.

Silva is currently vacant and recently received a temporary certificate of occupancy. The new owners plan to lease the community as construction is finalized and a permanent certificate of occupancy is obtained.

Located at 235 N. Hoover St., Silva offers 221 studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans featuring nine-foot ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows with views of downtown Los Angeles, Griffith Park Observatory, the Hollywood Sign and the Santa Monica Mountains. Units feature full-size washers/dryers, smart thermostats, and kitchens with quartz countertops, high-end fixtures, high-end appliances and full-height tile backsplashes. Select units offer walk-in closets and private oversized balconies or patios.

Community amenities include coworking space, a large deck, resort-style pool and spa, a club room with arcade games and a private screening room, programmatic outdoor space, a double-height fitness center and outdoor dining areas with firepits and barbecues. Additional amenities include a dog run, green space, secure storage areas and electric vehicle charging stations.

Chris Tresp and Derrek Ostrzyzek of CBRE brokered the transaction. Westhome, an affiliate of Cityview, will manage the property.