Citywide Commercial Brokers $7M Acquisition of Thunderbird Business Park in Phoenix

Totaling 86,268 square feet, the asset features five buildings offering 35 individual suites of office, retail and industrial space.

PHOENIX — Phoenix-based Citywide Commercial Real Estate has arranged the purchase of a five-building mixed-use portfolio located at the southeast corner of Indian School Road and 31st Avenue in Phoenix. Northgate – 72 LLC sold the business park to EL Camino Investment Co. for $7 million.

Totaling 86,268 square feet, Thunderbird Business Park features five single-story, multi-tenant office, retail and industrial buildings. The property includes 35 individual suites that are fully occupied. The tenants are mostly small business owners and long-term tenants.

El Camino Investment Co. plans to complete improvements to modernize the portfolio and enhance its presence in the community.

Adam Shteir, Todd Hamilton and Chad Kirkorsky at Citywide represented the buyer in the acquisition.

