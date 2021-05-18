Civic Partners, Premier Design + Build Complete Multifamily Community in Lake Elsinore, California

Located in Lake Elsinore, Calif., The Cottages at Mission Trail features 143 two- and three-bedroom apartments spread across 78 buildings on a 20-acre site.

LAKE ELSINORE, CALIF. — Civic Partners, with the support of the City of Elsinore, and Premier Design + Build Group have completed The Cottages at Mission Trail, a multifamily development in Lake Elsinore.

The Cottages at Mission Trail features 143 two- and three-bedroom apartments in six floor plans spread across 78 buildings on a 20-acre site. Community amenities include a recreation center, large park, tot lot with playground equipment, laundry center and leasing center. The community has parking for 330 vehicles and many individual homes offer driveways.

The Cottages at Mission Trail is part of Summerly, a 3,000-acre Lake Elsinore development that includes a golf course, single-family residential community and retail center.

The project team included KTGY Group, ima, Gouvis Engineering and Wilson-Mikami.