REBusinessOnline

Civico Development Completes 60-Unit Residential Community in Metro Boston

Posted on by in Development, Massachusetts, Multifamily, Northeast

LINCOLN, MASS. — Civico Development has completed Oriole Landing, a 60-unit residential community in the western Boston suburb of Lincoln. Fifteen of the units are reserved for renters earning 80 percent or less of the area median income. The project involved the restoration of a historic farmhouse that serves as an amenity building for the complex. Bald Hill Builders served as the general contractor for the project. Madison Management is handling leasing.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Aug
25
Webinar — Michigan Retail Outlook: How is Michigan’s Retail Sector Responding to COVID-19?
Aug
31
Webinar — Central Florida Retail Outlook: How are Central Florida markets responding to COVID-19?
Oct
6
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  