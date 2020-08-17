Civico Development Completes 60-Unit Residential Community in Metro Boston

LINCOLN, MASS. — Civico Development has completed Oriole Landing, a 60-unit residential community in the western Boston suburb of Lincoln. Fifteen of the units are reserved for renters earning 80 percent or less of the area median income. The project involved the restoration of a historic farmhouse that serves as an amenity building for the complex. Bald Hill Builders served as the general contractor for the project. Madison Management is handling leasing.