Civil and Environmental Consultants Expands Office Lease in Toledo, Ohio, to 16,000 SF

by Kristin Harlow

TOLEDO, OHIO — Civil and Environmental Consultants Inc. (CEC) has expanded its office lease at One Seagate in Toledo by an additional 4,000 square feet. The company now occupies 16,000 square feet at the 725,000-square-foot office building, which is owned by AmTrust RE. One Seagate features a lobby lounge, café, auditorium and shared conference space. CEC is an engineering and environmental consulting firm that provides services across various disciplines such as air quality, civil engineering, ecological science and waste management. Stephanie Kuhlman of NAI Harmon Group represented CEC. Anne Holker, Mike Abernathy and Jason Westendorf represented AmTrust RE on an internal basis along with Harlan Reichle of Reichle/Klein Group.

