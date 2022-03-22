Civitas Capital Acquires 240-Unit Stonebridge at City Park Apartments in Houston
HOUSTON — Dallas-based investment firm Civitas Capital has acquired Stonebridge at City Park, a 240-unit apartment community located near Texas Medical Center in Houston. Built in 2004, the property offers one- and two-bedroom units that feature private patios and balconies, as well as individual washers and dryers. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, business center and a resident clubhouse. The seller and sales price were not disclosed. The new ownership plans to implement a value-add program.
