Civitas Capital Acquires 240-Unit Stonebridge at City Park Apartments in Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Stonebridge at City Park Apartments in Houston totals 240 units. The property was built in 2004.

HOUSTON — Dallas-based investment firm Civitas Capital has acquired Stonebridge at City Park, a 240-unit apartment community located near Texas Medical Center in Houston. Built in 2004, the property offers one- and two-bedroom units that feature private patios and balconies, as well as individual washers and dryers. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, business center and a resident clubhouse. The seller and sales price were not disclosed. The new ownership plans to implement a value-add program.