Civitas Capital Acquires 287-Unit Apartment Community in Metro Houston
SPRING, TEXAS — Dallas-based investment firm Civitas Capital Group has acquired Cypresswood Apartments, a 287-unit multifamily community located north of Houston in Spring. The newly built, garden-style property sits on 12.2 acres and offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units, according to Apartments.com. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, clubhouse, playground, basketball court and a dog park. Houston-based Fidelis Realty Partners sold the property for an undisclosed price.
