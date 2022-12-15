Civitas Capital Acquires 287-Unit Apartment Community in Metro Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Cypresswood Apartments in Spring marks the fifth acquisition in the Houston area in the last 18 months for Civitas Capital Group.

SPRING, TEXAS — Dallas-based investment firm Civitas Capital Group has acquired Cypresswood Apartments, a 287-unit multifamily community located north of Houston in Spring. The newly built, garden-style property sits on 12.2 acres and offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units, according to Apartments.com. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, clubhouse, playground, basketball court and a dog park. Houston-based Fidelis Realty Partners sold the property for an undisclosed price.