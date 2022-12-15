REBusinessOnline

Civitas Capital Acquires 287-Unit Apartment Community in Metro Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Cypresswood-Apartments-Spring

Cypresswood Apartments in Spring marks the fifth acquisition in the Houston area in the last 18 months for Civitas Capital Group.

SPRING, TEXAS — Dallas-based investment firm Civitas Capital Group has acquired Cypresswood Apartments, a 287-unit multifamily community located north of Houston in Spring. The newly built, garden-style property sits on 12.2 acres and offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units, according to Apartments.com. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, clubhouse, playground, basketball court and a dog park. Houston-based Fidelis Realty Partners sold the property for an undisclosed price.

