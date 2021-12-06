Civitas Capital Acquires 312-Unit Rocco Apartments in East Fort Worth

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Dallas-based global investment management firm Civitas Capital Group has acquired Rocco Apartments, a 312-unit community located on the east side of Fort Worth. Built in 1984, the property offers one- and two-bedroom units that are furnished with stainless steel appliances and faux granite or quartz countertops, with individual washers and dryers and private balconies/patios available in select units. Communal amenities include a pool, fitness center, dog park, business center, clubhouse and a playground. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.