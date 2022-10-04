Civitas Capital Breaks Ground on 238-Unit Multifamily Project in Houston

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Texas

UNITi Montrose in Houston is scheduled for a summer 2024 delivery.

HOUSTON — Dallas-based Civitas Capital Group has broken ground on UNITi Montrose, a 238-unit multifamily project in Houston. The site spans a full acre, and the building will rise six stories atop a three-story parking garage. Amenities will include a pool, coworking space and a courtyard, as well as 4,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space. Meeks + Partners is designing the project, and Arch-Con Corp. is serving as the general contractor. Completion is slated for late summer 2024.