REBusinessOnline

Civitas Capital Breaks Ground on 238-Unit Multifamily Project in Houston

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Texas

UNITi-Montrose-Houston

UNITi Montrose in Houston is scheduled for a summer 2024 delivery.

HOUSTON — Dallas-based Civitas Capital Group has broken ground on UNITi Montrose, a 238-unit multifamily project in Houston. The site spans a full acre, and the building will rise six stories atop a three-story parking garage. Amenities will include a pool, coworking space and a courtyard, as well as 4,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space. Meeks + Partners is designing the project, and Arch-Con Corp. is serving as the general contractor. Completion is slated for late summer 2024.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Oct
6
Webinar: How to Make Data-Driven Decisions in Student Housing
Oct
11
Webinar: No Crystal Ball… But Let’s Talk About the Outlook for Seniors Housing Investment and Finance
Oct
12
Webinar: The Future of Multifamily Advertising is Here
Oct
20
InterFace Seniors Housing Midwest 2022
Nov
2
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2022
Nov
2
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2022
Nov
15
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Southeast 2022
Nov
16
InterFace Nashville Multifamily 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  