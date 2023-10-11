Wednesday, October 11, 2023
Uniti-Montrose-Houston
In addition to 190 traditional apartments, UNITi Montrose in Houston offers a coliving option with 161 private rooms across 48 shared suites.
Civitas Capital Tops Out 238-Unit Multifamily Project in Houston

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — Dallas-based Civitas Capital Group has topped out UNITi Montrose, a 238-unit multifamily and coliving project in Houston. The site spans a full acre, and the building rises six stories atop a three-story parking garage. Floor plans consist of 190 studio, one- and two-bedroom units as well as 48 private suites that house a total of 161 private rooms. Amenities will include a pool, coworking space and a courtyard, as well as 4,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space. Meeks + Partners designed the project, and Arch-Con Corp. is serving as the general contractor. Completion is slated for next summer.

