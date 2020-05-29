REBusinessOnline

Civitas Completes Grandview of Chisholm Trail Seniors Housing Project in Fort Worth

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Seniors Housing, Texas

Grandview-at-Chisholm-Trail-Fort-Worth

Grandview at Chisholm Trail in Fort Worth features 66 assisted living units and 21 memory care residences.

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Civitas Senior Living has completed construction of The Grandview of Chisholm Trail, a seniors housing community in southwest Fort Worth that features 66 assisted living units and 21 memory care residences. Partners on the project include co-developer Journey Capital, management company Civitas Senior Living, Arrive Architects, Ridgemont Commercial Construction and interior design firm Senior By Design.

