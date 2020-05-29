Civitas Completes Grandview of Chisholm Trail Seniors Housing Project in Fort Worth

Grandview at Chisholm Trail in Fort Worth features 66 assisted living units and 21 memory care residences.

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Civitas Senior Living has completed construction of The Grandview of Chisholm Trail, a seniors housing community in southwest Fort Worth that features 66 assisted living units and 21 memory care residences. Partners on the project include co-developer Journey Capital, management company Civitas Senior Living, Arrive Architects, Ridgemont Commercial Construction and interior design firm Senior By Design.